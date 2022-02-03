The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,965 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BNS opened at $73.50 on Thursday. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a twelve month low of $53.85 and a twelve month high of $74.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market cap of $88.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $69.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $65.69.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.72%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BNS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.72.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

