The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Price Target Raised to $166.00

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) had its target price upped by Morgan Stanley from $165.00 to $166.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on BX. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on The Blackstone Group from $96.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $114.50 to $141.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Blackstone Group from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Blackstone Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $135.40.

BX opened at $137.98 on Monday. The Blackstone Group has a 12-month low of $63.71 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The stock has a market cap of $94.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day moving average of $126.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue was up 59.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.56%.

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.99, for a total transaction of $5,062,125.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total value of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,649,349 shares of company stock worth $461,447,973. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 86.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 294 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 96.8% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 305 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 407 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. 61.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Blackstone Group

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

