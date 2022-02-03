The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Position Trimmed by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 53.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,045 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 4,606 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $890,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Boeing by 105.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the last quarter. Amundi bought a new position in Boeing during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,059,000. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in Boeing by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boeing by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,263,869 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $781,893,000 after purchasing an additional 397,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BA opened at $207.52 on Thursday. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $183.77 and a 12 month high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $121.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $205.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($15.25) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $261.86.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

About Boeing

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

