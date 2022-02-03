The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Receives $261.48 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $261.86.

Several analysts have commented on BA shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $240.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $272.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $274.00 to $288.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th.

BA traded down $0.84 on Friday, hitting $206.68. 211,369 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,873,533. Boeing has a 52 week low of $183.77 and a 52 week high of $278.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of -29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $205.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $214.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The company had revenue of $14.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($15.25) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Boeing will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total value of $219,651.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 105.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 157,472 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $34,634,000 after purchasing an additional 2,804,423 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $329,579,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 9.9% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,307,428 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,948,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,415 shares during the period. Clear Street LLC bought a new position in shares of Boeing during the fourth quarter worth approximately $199,306,000. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Boeing in the second quarter valued at approximately $223,059,000. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

