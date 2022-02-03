The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.

Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,420 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 70 shares during the quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CastleArk Alternatives LLC acquired a new stake in Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $3,761,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 20.5% during the third quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,833 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Boeing by 359.8% during the third quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 7,265 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,598,000 after purchasing an additional 5,685 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Boeing by 30.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 9,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 2,109 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Boeing by 7.4% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 76,665 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $16,862,000 after purchasing an additional 5,263 shares in the last quarter. 52.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boeing alerts:

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $279.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $300.00 to $267.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $220.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.86.

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $206.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.11, a PEG ratio of 14.23 and a beta of 1.46. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $183.77 and a one year high of $278.57. The company’s fifty day moving average is $205.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $214.80.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($7.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($7.72). The business had revenue of $14.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.66 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($15.25) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Edward Lee Dandridge sold 990 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.87, for a total transaction of $219,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.