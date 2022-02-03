The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) Plans $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

The Brink’s Company (NYSE:BCO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, January 24th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th.

Brink’s has raised its dividend payment by 25.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Brink’s has a dividend payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Brink’s to earn $5.68 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.1%.

Get Brink's alerts:

Shares of BCO stock opened at $69.55 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 1.56. Brink’s has a 1 year low of $58.48 and a 1 year high of $84.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.85, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brink’s from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

In related news, Director Timothy Joseph Tynan purchased 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.47 per share, with a total value of $95,205.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.64% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BCO. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 56.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in Brink’s in the third quarter valued at $316,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Brink’s by 37.8% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,022 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Brink’s by 24.9% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,739 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,834,000 after purchasing an additional 24,635 shares during the last quarter. 97.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, South America and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.