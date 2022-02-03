The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Martingale Asset Management L P

Martingale Asset Management L P lowered its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 53.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 122,584 shares of the company’s stock after selling 140,782 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P’s holdings in Clorox were worth $20,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Natixis Investment Managers International increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 28,702.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 317,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,660,000 after acquiring an additional 316,872 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,293,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,155,000 after acquiring an additional 225,100 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $331,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $75,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. 76.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clorox stock opened at $166.99 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $173.14 and a 200-day moving average of $169.58. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $156.23 and a 52 week high of $205.02. The stock has a market cap of $20.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Clorox had a return on equity of 84.70% and a net margin of 6.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 25th. Clorox’s payout ratio is currently 134.10%.

In related news, SVP Diego J. Barral sold 240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $40,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Clorox from $141.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clorox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $198.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $166.88.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

