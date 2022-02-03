The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) Short Interest Up 34.6% in January

The Community Financial Co. (NASDAQ:TCFC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, an increase of 34.6% from the December 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 271,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,994,000 after buying an additional 5,828 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 8.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 265,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,151,000 after buying an additional 20,761 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 4.6% in the third quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 143,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,289,000 after buying an additional 6,259 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 28.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,880,000 after buying an additional 24,652 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 11.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 85,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,148,000 after buying an additional 9,009 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.18% of the company’s stock.

TCFC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Community Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Community Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

TCFC stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $40.10. 5,381 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,332. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $229.57 million, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 0.94. Community Financial has a 1 year low of $24.00 and a 1 year high of $40.96.

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.12. Community Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 32.99%. Research analysts expect that Community Financial will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This is a boost from Community Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Community Financial’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

