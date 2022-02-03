The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) Raises Dividend to $0.15 Per Share

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund (NYSE:SRV) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This is a positive change from The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has decreased its dividend by 66.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

SRV stock traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $33.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,910. The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 1-year low of $22.73 and a 1-year high of $35.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SRV. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,343 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 200.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,231 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 150,546 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,443,000 after purchasing an additional 32,515 shares in the last quarter.

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund Company Profile

The Cushing MLP & Infrastructure Total Return Fund is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to obtain a high after-tax total return from a combination of capital appreciation and current income. The company was founded on May 23, 2007 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

