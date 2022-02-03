The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “GBX 700” Price Target for HSBC (LON:HSBA)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 700 ($9.41) price target on HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HSBA has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 473 ($6.36) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 535 ($7.19) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 500 ($6.72) target price on shares of HSBC in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 480 ($6.45) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 590 ($7.93) price objective on shares of HSBC in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 520.58 ($7.00).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 546.40 ($7.35) on Monday. HSBC has a 1 year low of GBX 358.45 ($4.82) and a 1 year high of GBX 549.40 ($7.39). The firm has a market cap of £110.93 billion and a PE ratio of 13.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 469.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 428.07.

In related news, insider Ewen Stevenson acquired 38,653 shares of HSBC stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 434 ($5.83) per share, with a total value of £167,754.02 ($225,536.46).

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

