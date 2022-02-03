The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $146.80.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Farber purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $123.60 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.56% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 3,720.0% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 382 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 59.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:THG traded up $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $140.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,660. The Hanover Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of $111.09 and a fifty-two week high of $143.20. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $133.00.

The Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.50 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. The Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.02 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that The Hanover Insurance Group will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 26.32%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Company Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc is a holding company that engages in the provision of property and casualty products and services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines and Other. The Commercial Lines segment includes commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers compensation and other commercial coverage, such as specialty program business, inland marine, management and professional liability and surety.

