The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership

Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership cut its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 88.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 258,593 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,075,972 shares during the quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership owned 0.07% of Interpublic Group of Companies worth $9,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 10.4% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,116 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 1.8% in the third quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the third quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division now owns 18,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.8% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 53,149 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. 98.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IPG opened at $36.09 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.96 and a 1-year high of $39.35.

A number of research firms have commented on IPG. Zacks Investment Research raised Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

