The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by L2 Asset Management LLC

L2 Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) by 52.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,588 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,030 shares during the quarter. Interpublic Group of Companies makes up approximately 2.5% of L2 Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. L2 Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 77.3% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares in the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. increased its stake in Interpublic Group of Companies by 390.2% during the third quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Interpublic Group of Companies during the second quarter worth $39,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam boosted its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 237.9% during the third quarter. Tobam now owns 1,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE IPG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $36.17. 16,697 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,703,522. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.96 and a fifty-two week high of $39.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.45.

IPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Bank of America cut Interpublic Group of Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

