The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $104.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LOVE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Lovesac from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, raised their price target on shares of Lovesac from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. The analyst said they reported strong Q3 results citing the company’s innovative product offering, increasing brand awareness, and quick delivery times contributing to its revenue growth. She believes EBITDA growth will outpace revenue growth despite gross margin pressure as a stronger-than-expected top-line forecast should drive operating leverage.

NASDAQ:LOVE traded down $4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 318,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,788. Lovesac has a fifty-two week low of $45.00 and a fifty-two week high of $95.51. The company has a market capitalization of $773.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.35 and a 200-day moving average of $65.59.

Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.57. The firm had revenue of $116.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.19 million. Lovesac had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 30.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 56.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Lovesac will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

In other Lovesac news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 1,592 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $135,320.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 42,000 shares of Lovesac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.12, for a total transaction of $3,575,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 165,218 shares of company stock worth $13,582,764. Insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LOVE. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 174.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,459,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,476,000 after purchasing an additional 927,377 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,661,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 48.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 742,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,080,000 after purchasing an additional 240,921 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lovesac by 107.7% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 346,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,906,000 after purchasing an additional 179,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lovesac during the 3rd quarter worth about $9,078,000. Institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

The Lovesac Co is a technology driven, omni-channel company. It designs, manufactures, and sells furniture comprised of modular couches called sactionals and foam beanbag chairs called sacs. Its products include sactionals, sacs, and accessories. The company was founded by Shawn David Nelson in 1995 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

