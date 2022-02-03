The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Decreases Stock Holdings in Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company decreased its holdings in shares of Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) by 26.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 298,522 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 109,914 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.45% of Moelis & Company worth $18,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MC. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 40.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 591 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the third quarter valued at $38,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Moelis & Company during the second quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Moelis & Company by 78.8% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,207 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 973 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MC opened at $55.54 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $60.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.41 and a beta of 1.22. Moelis & Company has a 12 month low of $49.68 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

MC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Moelis & Company from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moelis & Company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Co operates as a holding company. It engages in the provision of financial advisory, capital raising and asset management services to a client base including corporations, governments, sovereign wealth funds and financial sponsors. The firm focuses on clients including large public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs and governments.

