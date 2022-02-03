The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $17.30 Million Stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 304,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.20% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $17,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 6.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,079,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $118,014,000 after purchasing an additional 134,612 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $797,000. Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $588,000. RVB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Rexford Industrial Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,561,000. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 289,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $16,443,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.76% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Frankel sold 115,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $8,010,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

REXR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $82.00 price target (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a report on Monday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.80.

REXR stock opened at $74.01 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a PE ratio of 110.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day moving average is $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.90 and a 1 year high of $81.68.

Rexford Industrial Realty Profile

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

