The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Has $18.85 Million Holdings in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) by 11.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 230,475 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 24,474 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.47% of WNS worth $18,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,796,000 after purchasing an additional 9,134 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of WNS by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 28,052 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its position in shares of WNS by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 188,912 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,453,000 after purchasing an additional 70,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. lifted its position in shares of WNS by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 54,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,469,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the last quarter. 97.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WNS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on WNS from $85.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised WNS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on WNS from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barrington Research boosted their price target on WNS from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of WNS in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.86.

WNS stock opened at $87.11 on Thursday. WNS has a 1-year low of $67.36 and a 1-year high of $91.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $84.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The business services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. WNS had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $261.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.75 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that WNS will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

WNS Company Profile

WNS (Holdings) Ltd. engages in the provision of business process management solutions. Its services include industry-specific offerings, customer interaction, finance and accounting, human resources, procurement, and research and analytics. It operates through the WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM segments.

