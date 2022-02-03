The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 11,739 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its stake in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 11,739 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Ventas worth $19,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Ventas by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,164 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,949,000 after purchasing an additional 7,823 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 2nd quarter worth $483,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Ventas by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 540 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 31.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 21,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 5,114 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ventas by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,331 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

VTR opened at $52.24 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.23. Ventas, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.44 and a 12 month high of $61.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $976.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.40 million. Ventas had a net margin of 5.38% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio is currently 339.63%.

A number of analysts have commented on VTR shares. Capital One Financial reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Ventas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Mizuho raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $61.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Ventas from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.71.

About Ventas

Ventas, Inc engages in the acquisition and ownership of seniors housing and healthcare properties. The company invests in seniors housing and healthcare properties through acquisitions and leases its properties to unaffiliated tenants or operate them through independent third-party managers. It operates through the following segments: Triple-Net Leased Properties, Senior Living Operations, and Office Operations.

