The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 16,863 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company cut its holdings in Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,384 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 16,863 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.57% of Integer worth $16,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in Integer in the third quarter worth $1,206,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 5.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 559,962 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,748,000 after acquiring an additional 26,870 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Integer by 76.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,069 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $14,420,000 after acquiring an additional 66,458 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Integer by 2,199.3% during the third quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 125,885 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $11,247,000 after acquiring an additional 120,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Integer during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. 98.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Pamela G. Bailey sold 7,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.52, for a total transaction of $611,164.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITGR opened at $78.79 on Thursday. Integer Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $74.79 and a 12 month high of $101.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51 and a beta of 1.38.

Separately, KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Integer from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

