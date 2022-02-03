The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 4,666 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its stake in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,435 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,666 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Qorvo worth $17,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 210.5% in the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the 3rd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Qorvo during the 2nd quarter worth $80,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Qorvo by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Qorvo by 263.8% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 5,135 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.85, for a total value of $825,964.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on QRVO. Argus downgraded Qorvo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Qorvo from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $174.00 price target on shares of Qorvo in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Qorvo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $143.55 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.92 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $149.18 and a 200-day moving average of $166.25. The stock has a market cap of $15.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.37% and a return on equity of 28.16%. The company had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

