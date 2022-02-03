The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Sells 5,761 Shares of Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company trimmed its position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 234,888 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 5,761 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.09% of Trimble worth $19,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. RE Advisers Corp increased its stake in Trimble by 55.5% in the third quarter. RE Advisers Corp now owns 566 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Trimble by 47.5% in the third quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 677 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in Trimble in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 89.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trimble alerts:

In related news, SVP James A. Kirkland sold 6,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total value of $610,354.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James Calvin Dalton sold 3,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.47, for a total transaction of $330,461.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 19,484 shares of company stock worth $1,700,120. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB opened at $72.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.22 and its 200-day moving average is $85.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.37. Trimble Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.18 and a 52 week high of $96.49.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $901.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $877.53 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.65% and a return on equity of 15.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Trimble Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trimble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Trimble from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.20.

About Trimble

Trimble, Inc engages in the provision of positioning technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment serves architects, engineers, contractors, owners, and operators.

Recommended Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB).

Receive News & Ratings for Trimble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trimble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.