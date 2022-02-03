The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its position in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,157 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $2,636,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL lifted its stake in Progressive by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL now owns 2,257,074 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $204,017,000 after buying an additional 56,776 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 1,102 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 247,988 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $22,416,000 after buying an additional 22,343 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 49,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,514,000 after buying an additional 1,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 26,335 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

PGR opened at $109.48 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.90 and its 200-day moving average is $97.23. The stock has a market cap of $64.05 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The Progressive Co. has a twelve month low of $84.89 and a twelve month high of $111.85.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.78 billion. Progressive had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 4.88 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

PGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Progressive in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Progressive from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.27.

In related news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 13,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total transaction of $1,341,610.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.24, for a total transaction of $4,645,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 69,776 shares of company stock worth $7,176,171. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

