The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Holdings Lifted by Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV

Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV’s holdings in Southern were worth $5,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SO. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Southern by 41.0% in the 3rd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southern in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. 59.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SO. KeyCorp upped their target price on Southern from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho raised Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Scotiabank lowered Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered Southern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Southern has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.88.

In other Southern news, EVP Christopher Cummiskey sold 989 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.65, for a total transaction of $66,905.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of Southern stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.59, for a total value of $171,475.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 78,960 shares of company stock valued at $5,296,450. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southern stock opened at $68.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $72.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 0.51. The Southern Company has a one year low of $56.69 and a one year high of $69.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.93.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

