The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $99.25.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on TD shares. National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$93.00 to C$106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$104.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. lifted their target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.50 to C$102.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock traded up $1.51 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $83.05. 1,826,218 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,193,915. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $77.08 and its 200 day moving average is $71.58. The firm has a market cap of $151.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.04. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1 year low of $57.62 and a 1 year high of $83.23.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 29.72% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The company had revenue of $10.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.6958 per share. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s payout ratio is presently 45.93%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 390.6% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 48.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

Recommended Story: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.