The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Boosted by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $8,926,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. Maryland Capital Management lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.0% in the third quarter. Maryland Capital Management now owns 30,282 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the period. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership lifted its position in Walt Disney by 0.6% in the third quarter. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership now owns 314,397 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $53,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the period. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 15.1% in the third quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,392 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $574,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 100.8% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,895 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,764,000 after purchasing an additional 23,037 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Walt Disney by 2.9% in the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 6,040 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,022,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Tigress Financial increased their price objective on Walt Disney from $227.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $223.00 to $191.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Loop Capital cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $195.96.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total value of $455,696.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 15,342 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $2,324,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE DIS opened at $142.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $259.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.84, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.58 and a 200-day moving average of $165.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $129.26 and a 1-year high of $203.02.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $18.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.85 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 2.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.20) EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

