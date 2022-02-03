TheStreet Lowers Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) to C+

TheStreet cut shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. lowered their target price on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.44.

Get Silvercorp Metals alerts:

Shares of SVM opened at $3.23 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals has a fifty-two week low of $3.08 and a fifty-two week high of $6.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $572.05 million, a P/E ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.97.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 17.94% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The business had revenue of $58.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 23rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 25.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,587,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,482,000 after buying an additional 924,795 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 263.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 1,081,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,121,000 after buying an additional 783,808 shares during the last quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 182.5% in the third quarter. U S Global Investors Inc. now owns 994,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after purchasing an additional 642,514 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 953.8% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 449,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 406,904 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,433,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.30% of the company’s stock.

Silvercorp Metals Company Profile

Silvercorp Metals, Inc is a mining company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties. The firm operates through the following segments: Mining, and Administrative. The Mining segment comprises of the operation in Henan Luoning, Hunan, Guangdong, and other.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Silvercorp Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silvercorp Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.