Thomas P. Hawkins Sells 3,500 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Stock

Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) SVP Thomas P. Hawkins sold 3,500 shares of Oshkosh stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.47, for a total transaction of $393,645.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE OSK opened at $113.70 on Thursday. Oshkosh Co. has a fifty-two week low of $92.44 and a fifty-two week high of $137.47. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $114.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.47.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.65). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Oshkosh had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 10.32%. Oshkosh’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $127.00 to $136.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Bank of America cut Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Oshkosh from $134.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.50.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,503,000 after acquiring an additional 2,781 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 784.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 81,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 72,258 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Oshkosh by 11.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Oshkosh by 291.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 70,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,667,000 after purchasing an additional 52,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 137.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 607,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,763,000 after purchasing an additional 351,666 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Company Profile

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

