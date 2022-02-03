Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF) Stock Price Down 18.6%

Shares of Thor Explorations Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THXPF) traded down 18.6% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.17 and last traded at $0.17. 550 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 5,341 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.21.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.23.

About Thor Explorations (OTCMKTS:THXPF)

Thor Explorations Ltd., a junior natural resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Senegal, Burkina Faso, Nigeria, and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold deposits. Its flagship property is the Segilola gold project located in Osun State, Nigeria.

