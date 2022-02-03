THORChain Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.01 Million (RUNE)

THORChain (CURRENCY:RUNE) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 2nd. THORChain has a total market capitalization of $1.26 billion and $34.01 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THORChain coin can now be bought for approximately $3.82 or 0.00010351 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, THORChain has traded 2.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get THORChain alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002709 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00049862 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,661.05 or 0.07204378 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.06 or 0.00057022 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36,847.12 or 0.99757859 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00007323 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00054423 BTC.

About THORChain

THORChain’s launch date was October 29th, 2019. THORChain’s total supply is 334,937,975 coins and its circulating supply is 330,688,061 coins. The official message board for THORChain is medium.com/thorchain . The official website for THORChain is thorchain.org . The Reddit community for THORChain is /r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THORChain is built for cross-chain permissionless digital asset liquidity. Stake assets in liquidity pools to earn fees, swap assets instantly at open market prices, borrow and lend on any asset, and pay in any currency. “

THORChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THORChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for THORChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for THORChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.