Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) Short Interest Up 43.4% in January

Thorne Healthtech Inc (NASDAQ:THRN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 422,100 shares, a growth of 43.4% from the December 31st total of 294,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Currently, 3.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $4,264,000. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $3,963,000. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $3,822,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $3,082,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Thorne Healthtech in the third quarter valued at about $1,946,000. 11.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on THRN. Cowen began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thorne Healthtech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.60.

THRN stock opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.20. Thorne Healthtech has a one year low of $4.53 and a one year high of $10.13.

Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $48.01 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thorne Healthtech will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Thorne Healthtech

Thorne HealthTech is involved in developing solutions for a personalized approach to health and wellbeing. It provides personalized solutions to consumers, health professionals and corporations. The company’s integrated brand includes Thorne and Onegevity. Thorne HealthTech is based in NEW YORK.

