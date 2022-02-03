thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) Given a €16.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) has been assigned a €16.00 ($17.98) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 74.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TKA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €18.00 ($20.22) target price on thyssenkrupp in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.36) target price on thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a €16.60 ($18.65) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €15.85 ($17.81) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Barclays set a €10.00 ($11.24) price target on thyssenkrupp in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €13.52 ($15.19).

Shares of TKA opened at €9.17 ($10.30) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €9.68 and its 200 day moving average price is €9.19. thyssenkrupp has a 1-year low of €20.70 ($23.26) and a 1-year high of €27.01 ($30.35).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

