Timken (NYSE:TKR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Timken (NYSE:TKR) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.62 million. Timken had a net margin of 8.94% and a return on equity of 16.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Timken updated its FY22 guidance to $5.00-5.40 EPS.

TKR stock traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $67.27. 15,308 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 632,284. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.44. Timken has a 12 month low of $62.96 and a 12 month high of $92.39.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.75%.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Timken from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Timken from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Sunday, December 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.33.

In other Timken news, CFO Philip D. Fracassa sold 9,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $670,386.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 11.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Timken stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) by 210.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 684,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 464,666 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.90% of Timken worth $55,200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 78.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Timken

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

