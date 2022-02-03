Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan Machinery represents a diversified mix of agricultural, construction, and consumer products dealerships located in the upper Midwest. Their Shared Resource Headquarters is located in the heart of the Red River Valley in Fargo, ND. Titan Machinery is a dealer for Case IH, Case Construction, New Holland, and New Holland Construction. Titan Machinery also represents shortline equipment to meet specialized customer demand and niche product needs. “

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Titan Machinery from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Robert W. Baird lowered Titan Machinery from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $30.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 0.63. Titan Machinery has a 52-week low of $21.92 and a 52-week high of $38.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.61 million, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.61.

Titan Machinery (NASDAQ:TITN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.28. Titan Machinery had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 2.71%. The business had revenue of $454.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Titan Machinery will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Titan Machinery in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,590,000. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Titan Machinery by 699.3% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Titan Machinery during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,000. 76.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Titan Machinery, Inc engages in the management of agricultural and construction equipment stores. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Construction and International. The Agriculture segment sells services and rents machinery and related parts and attachments, for uses from large-scale farming to home and garden use in North America.

