Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,590,000 shares, a drop of 14.2% from the December 31st total of 10,010,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,390,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.22. The stock had a trading volume of 242,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,444,314. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.20 and a one year high of $2.12. The stock has a market cap of $109.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.54.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.02. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $25,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals by 197.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,669 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 19.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the discovery, acquisition, and development of small molecules and biologics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. Its portfolio includes TNX-102 SL, TNX-601, TNX-801, and TNX-1800.

