TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,640 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in TopBuild by 21.3% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 296 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in TopBuild by 59.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 667 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $137,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 3rd quarter valued at $184,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in TopBuild during the 2nd quarter valued at $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $235.20 on Thursday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $179.50 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $257.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $238.02.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by ($0.10). TopBuild had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 22.67%. The firm had revenue of $845.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $887.73 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 10.69 EPS for the current year.

In other TopBuild news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.33, for a total value of $546,660.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.46, for a total value of $1,057,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Stephens increased their target price on TopBuild from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zelman & Associates upgraded TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. BTIG Research cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on TopBuild from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on TopBuild from $253.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.63.

TopBuild Corp. is an installer and distributor of insulation products and other building products to the U.S. construction industry. It operates through two segments: Installation and Distribution. The Installation segment provides insulation installation services nationwide through its TruTeam contractor services business branches located in the U.S.

