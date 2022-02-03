TR Property Investment Trust (LON:TRY) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

TR Property Investment Trust plc (LON:TRY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 496 ($6.67). TR Property Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 490.50 ($6.59), with a volume of 576,346 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 488.93. The stock has a market cap of £1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.97, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Get TR Property Investment Trust alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a GBX 5.30 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a yield of 1.08%. TR Property Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.16%.

TR Property Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by F&C Investment Business Ltd. The fund is managed by Thames River Capital LLP. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating in the real estate sector.

Read More: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for TR Property Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TR Property Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.