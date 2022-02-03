Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the twenty-four research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $226.33.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TSCO. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $219.00) on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company.

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 3.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,093,754 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,247,707,000 after purchasing an additional 331,051 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,849,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $902,378,000 after purchasing an additional 41,408 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Tractor Supply by 149.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,148 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 2.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,101,118 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $424,587,000 after acquiring an additional 42,470 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Tractor Supply by 0.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,789,715 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $332,995,000 after acquiring an additional 7,834 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TSCO traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $221.49. 15,978 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 963,853. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $143.01 and a 52 week high of $239.86. The stock has a market cap of $25.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $226.28 and a 200-day moving average of $210.49.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. Tractor Supply’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

