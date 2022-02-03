Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Bought by Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd

Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 98,526 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,774 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $19,962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the third quarter worth approximately $5,655,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,480 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,395 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 149.5% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 12,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 929,942 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $173,030,000 after buying an additional 16,451 shares during the last quarter. 84.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSCO stock opened at $220.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.63, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $226.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.49. Tractor Supply has a fifty-two week low of $143.01 and a fifty-two week high of $239.86.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 billion. Tractor Supply had a return on equity of 50.77% and a net margin of 7.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. Research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 21st will be given a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. This is a boost from Tractor Supply’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.13%.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $1,084,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have commented on TSCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Tractor Supply from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $216.00 to $241.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.33.

Tractor Supply Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

