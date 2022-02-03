Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed Sells 1,350 Shares of Stock

Travere Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TVTX) SVP Elizabeth E. Reed sold 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.40, for a total value of $36,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TVTX opened at $25.90 on Thursday. Travere Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.75 and a 52-week high of $32.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.68 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 5.06, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $28.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.65.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Travere Therapeutics from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Travere Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.43.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.2% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 0.9% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 99,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after acquiring an additional 930 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 45.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Travere Therapeutics by 1,448.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares in the last quarter.

About Travere Therapeutics

Travere Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the identification, development, commercialization, and distribution of therapies to people living with rare diseases. The firm’s products include Chenodal, Cholbam, and Thiola. The company was founded by Martin Shkreli on February 8, 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

