Trek Financial LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Trek Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU) by 14.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,682 shares during the period. Trek Financial LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $156,000. CKW Financial Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 83.1% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 7,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the third quarter worth $148,000. Congress Park Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 8.5% in the third quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 242,332 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 18,976 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 4.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 23,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 931 shares during the period. 23.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSU opened at $11.32 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.59. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $12.50.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.0605 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.41%.

About BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

