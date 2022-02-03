Trex (NYSE:TREX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Trex (NYSE:TREX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trex Company, Inc. is a manufacturer of wood-alternative decking and railing. Trex Company, Inc. is based in Winchester, United States. “

TREX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trex from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Trex from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $135.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upped their price target on Trex from $120.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. DA Davidson upped their price target on Trex from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Trex from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $122.82.

Shares of NYSE TREX opened at $95.84 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.90 and a beta of 1.37. Trex has a one year low of $81.76 and a one year high of $140.98.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. Trex had a return on equity of 35.57% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $335.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $326.01 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Trex’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Trex will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard E. Posey sold 2,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.00, for a total value of $268,157.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Dennis Charles Schemm sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.24, for a total value of $222,163.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,274 shares of company stock worth $2,123,699 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new position in Trex in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Trex in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trex by 1,456.7% in the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

