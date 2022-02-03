Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) by 46.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 43,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 13,784 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Voya Financial were worth $2,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Voya Financial by 21.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 837,860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $51,529,000 after purchasing an additional 149,434 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Voya Financial by 3.9% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 21,573 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its stake in Voya Financial by 22.4% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Voya Financial by 39.6% in the third quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 19,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Voya Financial by 120.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 23,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,403,000 after purchasing an additional 12,575 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:VOYA opened at $70.29 on Thursday. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.46 and a 12-month high of $74.97. The company has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. The company had revenue of $453.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is presently 5.15%.

VOYA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Voya Financial in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $74.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Voya Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Voya Financial from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.00.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Clyde Landon Jr. Cobb sold 2,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total value of $190,448.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,678 shares of company stock valued at $2,548,328 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Voya Financial Company Profile

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

