Trexquant Investment LP Grows Stock Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its stake in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 60.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,132 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,442,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 193,091 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,841,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $314,629,000 after buying an additional 416,806 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Management during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,636,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 14,904.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 72,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,028,000 after buying an additional 71,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 2,711,227 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $404,948,000 after buying an additional 134,185 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price target on Waste Management from $157.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waste Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.00.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $148.12 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $109.11 and a 1-year high of $168.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $156.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a PE ratio of 35.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 9th that permits the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.69%.

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment comprises of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment comprises of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

