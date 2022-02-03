Trexquant Investment LP Increases Stock Holdings in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 144.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,060 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Intuit were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in INTU. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Intuit by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,858,000 after buying an additional 7,596 shares during the last quarter. AtonRa Partners grew its stake in Intuit by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. AtonRa Partners now owns 8,175 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,016 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $498,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 926 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC grew its stake in Intuit by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 564 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on INTU. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Intuit from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Barclays lowered their target price on Intuit from $802.00 to $715.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Intuit from $621.00 to $770.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $667.09.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total value of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total value of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $562.30 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $608.32 and a 200 day moving average of $581.66. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $365.15 and a twelve month high of $716.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $159.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.38, a PEG ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a return on equity of 22.39% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; Credit Karma; and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

