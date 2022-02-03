Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.33 Million in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 45,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 398.7% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,343,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,838,000 after buying an additional 1,873,972 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 61,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $370,000. MYDA Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the 3rd quarter worth $1,268,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 368.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,382,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,108,000 after buying an additional 1,087,360 shares in the last quarter. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on ZIM shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.67.

NYSE:ZIM opened at $68.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.42. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. has a 1-year low of $14.15 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $57.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $12.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.20 by $2.96. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.67 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a net margin of 38.27% and a return on equity of 269.24%. Equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. will post 37.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th were given a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a yield of 18.4%. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.51%.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Company Profile

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. The company provides seaborne transportation and logistics services comprising dry, reefer, project, out of gauge, breakbulk, and dangerous cargo services; inland transport services; and ZIMonitor, a reefer cargo tracking service.

