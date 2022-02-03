Trexquant Investment LP Invests $2.81 Million in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 137,283 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $2,809,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $104,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 6,854.3% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,868 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 4,798 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of EQT by 165.0% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,105 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EQT in the 2nd quarter valued at $203,000. 88.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get EQT alerts:

Shares of NYSE EQT opened at $22.15 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. EQT Co. has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $24.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.35.

EQT declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Monday, December 13th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the oil and gas producer to purchase up to 13.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EQT. Morgan Stanley raised shares of EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of EQT from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of EQT from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of EQT from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.60.

EQT Profile

EQT Corp. engages in natural gas production, gathering and transmission in the Appalachian area. It has operations in Marcellus and Utica Shales of the Appalachian Basin. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

See Also: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT).

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.