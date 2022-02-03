TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) Now Covered by Analysts at Northcoast Research

Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TRUE. BTIG Research lowered TrueCar from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TrueCar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on TrueCar from $6.00 to $4.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $5.60.

Shares of TRUE stock opened at $3.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $328.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.05. TrueCar has a 1 year low of $3.04 and a 1 year high of $6.25.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $54.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.76 million. TrueCar had a negative return on equity of 8.31% and a net margin of 26.21%. Equities research analysts forecast that TrueCar will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of TrueCar by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,083 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

About TrueCar

TrueCar, Inc engages in the operation of data-driven online platform which provides dealers and automakers with automobile information. It provides pricing transparency about what other people paid for their cars. The company products include Used Cars for Sale, Sell My Car, Local Pricing, and Lease a Car.

