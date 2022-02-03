Tudor Pickering Reaffirms Buy Rating for Enerplus (TSE:ERF)

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Tudor Pickering in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They presently have a C$20.00 target price on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Tudor Pickering’s target price suggests a potential upside of 31.49% from the stock’s previous close.

ERF has been the subject of a number of other reports. ATB Capital lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$12.25 to C$14.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. National Bankshares lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Enerplus from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$19.00 price target on shares of Enerplus in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enerplus has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$18.09.

Get Enerplus alerts:

TSE:ERF traded down C$0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$15.21. The stock had a trading volume of 878,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,558,127. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.66, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.02. Enerplus has a twelve month low of C$4.67 and a twelve month high of C$15.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$13.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$10.81.

Enerplus (TSE:ERF) (NYSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.48 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$452.27 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enerplus will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Ian Charles Dundas bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$12.26 per share, with a total value of C$61,282.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 304,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,736,388.05.

About Enerplus

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Enerplus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enerplus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.