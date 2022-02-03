Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 10,584 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 421,367 shares.The stock last traded at $21.42 and had previously closed at $19.62.

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWKS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Turing from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Turing from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Turing from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Turing in a research report on Monday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.42.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.14, a current ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.40.

Turing (NASDAQ:TWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $285.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $281.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Turing Holding Corp. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Turing stock. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Turing Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TWKS) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 872,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,057,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.29% of Turing as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 15.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turing Company Profile (NASDAQ:TWKS)

Thoughtworks Holding Inc is a technology consultancy company which integrates strategy, design and engineering to drive digital innovation. Thoughtworks Holding Inc is based in CHICAGO.

