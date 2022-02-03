Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) & Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) Head-To-Head Contrast

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) and Zenvia (NASDAQ:ZENV) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Twilio and Zenvia’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Twilio $1.76 billion 19.98 -$490.98 million ($4.94) -39.96 Zenvia $83.36 million 2.97 -$4.16 million N/A N/A

Zenvia has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Twilio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Twilio and Zenvia, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Twilio 0 0 24 0 3.00 Zenvia 0 0 3 0 3.00

Twilio currently has a consensus target price of $409.17, suggesting a potential upside of 107.28%. Zenvia has a consensus target price of $21.15, suggesting a potential upside of 250.75%. Given Zenvia’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Zenvia is more favorable than Twilio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

78.6% of Twilio shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.5% of Zenvia shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Twilio shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Twilio and Zenvia’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Twilio -32.89% -5.56% -4.76% Zenvia N/A N/A N/A

Twilio Company Profile

Twilio, Inc. engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Zenvia Company Profile

Zenvia Inc. provides customer experience communications platform which empowers businesses to create unique journeys for their end-customers along their life cycle across range of B2C verticals. Zenvia Inc. is based in S?O PAULO.

